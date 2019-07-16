Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Pearson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Pearson Obituary
Joseph F. Pearson (Popielarski), formerly of Warminster, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was 96.

He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Hurley) Pearson, and father of Daniel J., Joseph P. and the late Stephen E. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Joe was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran of World War II.

Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now