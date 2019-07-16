|
|
Joseph F. Pearson (Popielarski), formerly of Warminster, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was 96.
He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Hurley) Pearson, and father of Daniel J., Joseph P. and the late Stephen E. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Joe was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran of World War II.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 16, 2019