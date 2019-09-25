|
|
Joseph Flood Jr. of Roslyn, Pa. passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was 63.
Joe was born to Rosemarie Shields and Joseph Flood Sr., and was a lifelong resident of Abington. He was an accomplished Union Stone Mason who later in life mentored many to live a clean and sober lifestyle. His legacy will live on through his family, and the countless people he helped along his path.
Joe is survived by his parents, his stepfather, James Shields, daughters, Tammy Reynolds (Steven), Lauren Flood (Nellie) and Monica Flood, as well as siblings, David Flood (Wendy), Lynne Flood, and grandchildren, Avegale, Korbin, and Wyatt Reynolds.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Justine (Klabe).
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Joseph's Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Horsham, PA 19040, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Friends Inc. (goodfriendsinc.org).
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 25, 2019