Home

POWERED BY

Services
John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Flood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Flood Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Flood Jr. Obituary
Joseph Flood Jr. of Roslyn, Pa. passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was 63.

Joe was born to Rosemarie Shields and Joseph Flood Sr., and was a lifelong resident of Abington. He was an accomplished Union Stone Mason who later in life mentored many to live a clean and sober lifestyle. His legacy will live on through his family, and the countless people he helped along his path.

Joe is survived by his parents, his stepfather, James Shields, daughters, Tammy Reynolds (Steven), Lauren Flood (Nellie) and Monica Flood, as well as siblings, David Flood (Wendy), Lynne Flood, and grandchildren, Avegale, Korbin, and Wyatt Reynolds.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Justine (Klabe).

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Joseph's Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Horsham, PA 19040, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Friends Inc. (goodfriendsinc.org).

John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now