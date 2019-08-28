|
Joseph F. McFadden of Doylestown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 57.
Born Aug. 23, 1962, Joe was a longtime resident of Doylestown and attended Archbishop Wood High School, Class of 1981. He graduated from Wilkes University in 1985.
He was the beloved husband of Terry (DeCicco), and the devoted father of Joseph, Shane, Catherine and Patrick. Joe is survived by his parents, Joseph and Mary McFadden, his brothers, James (Barbara) and Kevin (the late Lisa), and 19 nieces and nephews.
Joe left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. He will be fondly remembered by the many people he has touched in his life, including his many cousins, the entire DeCicco family, his friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's Life Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902, and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019