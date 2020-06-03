Joseph F. Landis of Hatfield, Pa. passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 64.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Carol (Wasylenko), the loving father of Joanne Noble, grandfather of four and great grandfather of one.
Services are private.
To share your fondest memory of Joe, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home, Philadelphia
www.lifecelebration.com
