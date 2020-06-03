Joseph Frederick Landis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Landis of Hatfield, Pa. passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 64.

Joseph was the beloved husband of Carol (Wasylenko), the loving father of Joanne Noble, grandfather of four and great grandfather of one.

Services are private.

To share your fondest memory of Joe, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home, Philadelphia

www.lifecelebration.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 1, 2020
My heart felt condolences to the family. I have ridden with Joe on a few occasions out of NPHS and IVMS. Always had a great attitude.
David Henry
May 30, 2020
Condolences to the family. I knew Joe since 2005 from riding with him on SCU rides at North Penn HS and Indian Valley MS. Joe also helped with the SCU Quad ride most years. He always had concern for the riders having issues and was always willing to lend a hand. May his rides in Heaven always be sunny and always a tailwind.
Monica Coleman
May 30, 2020
Joe was a great riding friend at bike/camping tours in MOOSA, Bon Ton Roulet, and Adirondacks. He was the happiest on his bike touring with friends! We will miss you, Joe, and hope you are continuing those heavenly rides!
Linda & Doug Mueller
May 29, 2020
We are very sorry and saddened to hear of Joe's passing. Our deepest condolences to Carol and dear friends.
As fellow riders, we experienced Joe's passion for cycling and shared many miles and smiles. Joe will be missed.
Jan and Bob Hardner
Friend
May 28, 2020
We were very sorry to hear of Joe's passing. Our deepest condolences to Carol and the family. Joe and i worked together at Infotron and became friends. He was a great guy, extremely knowledgeable and fun to be around. We will miss him.
John and Ruth Pawling
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sadly missed by his cousins
Shirley Landis VanScoyk
Family
May 27, 2020
So very sorry to hear this untimely news. We worked together years ago at Drager Medical. Joe was very nice to work with and I remember his fondness of biking and HAM radio. My condolences to family and friends.
Lori Smith (Schoeneberger)
Friend
May 27, 2020
Condolences to Carol and the family. Joe was a good friend and fellow Radio club member. He rode his bike past my house many times and stopped to say hello. I will miss Joe. RIP.
Dave Mascaro (W3KM)
Friend
May 26, 2020
Carol & family-our deepest sympathy to you on the passing of Joe. May all your fond memories of Joe give you peace at this difficult time. You are in our thoughts & prayers.
Bonnie Fritsch
Friend
May 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of Joe's passing. A fine fine person who will be missed and remembered. Sincere condolences to the family. RIP Joe.
Lenny Wintfeld (W2BVH)
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved