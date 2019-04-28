Home

REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Joseph Frederick Smith Jr.

Joseph Frederick Smith Jr. Obituary
Joseph Frederick Smith Jr. of Doylestown died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. He was 79 years old and the husband of the late Kathleen Smith.

Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Mildred Webster Smith.

Joe graduated from Central Bucks High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 11, 1962 until Dec. 10, 1965. After the Air Force, Joe became a letter carrier in his beloved hometown of Doylestown for the U.S. Post Office, retiring after more than 30 years.

Joe was a die hard Philadelphia Phillies and 76er's fan and loved big 5 basketball. For some unknown reason he also was a big fan of an NFL team from Texas that we won't mention here.

Joe is survived by two sons: Joseph F. Smith III (Alison) of Indianapolis, Ind. and David James Smith (Lisa Thibodeaux) of Clearwater Fla. Joe was the grandfather of Owen and Kyla Smith of Indianapolis and the great-grandfather of Caleb Smith of Indianapolis. He is also survived by his sister, Cherie Sheckard of Benton, Pa. and his best friend, Russ Naylor of Chalfont.

Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or online woundedwarriorproject.org.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2019
