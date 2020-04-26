|
|
Joseph H. Greene, a resident of Chalfont, passed away of natural causes, Monday April 20, 2020. He was 96.
Formerly of Philadelphia, he is survived by his loving wife Frances, stepson Randy Graver and his family Lindsay, Matthew and great granddaughters Laci and Hera Nova of Mt. Pocono. Also surviving are his grandson Clair Anthony Viglione of Arlington, Va., son of his late stepdaughter Roxann & Anthony Viglione of Stoudsburg, Pa.; his brother Richard Greene and his family Jane, Nancy & Richard Jr. and their families.
Joe was a World War II Navy Veteran and served proudly with the naval amphibious forces aboard an LSM in the South Pacific. He was also a member of the Chalfont Veterans of Foreign War Post 3258 of Chalfont.
He studied accounting at Temple University and was later employed as an Auditor for the Insurance Company of North America (CIGNA) performing operational and financial audits throughout the US and Canada. Joe also worked in accounting positions at General Accident Insurance Company and the Naval Aviation Supply Office in Philadelphia.
Joe enjoyed playing golf for over 50 years and was the Chairman of the Golf Committee at the Eagle Lodge Country Club for several years. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Rifle Club for twenty five years and the treasurer of the Tabor Athletic Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the VFW Post 3258 Chalfont, Pa.
Services are private at the request of the family.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020