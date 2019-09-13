Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Joseph Hause Obituary
Joseph Hause of New Britain, Pa. died suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was 58.

Born in Abington, Pa., Joe was the son of the late Cornelius and Agnes von Bronsfeld Hause, and the brother-in-law of the late Betty Hause.

Joe is survived by his brother, Michael Hause, and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Feinsinger and Daniel, Anne Sension and Charles, Patricia Duffy and John, and Phyllis Smith and Scott. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Joe's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hunters Sharing the Harvest at sharedeer.org.

www.fluehr.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 13, 2019
