Joseph H. Macdonald Jr. of Warrington, Pa. passed away at Neshaminy Manor on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was 95.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph H. and Violet E. (Berry) Macdonald, Joe resided in Richboro, Pa. before moving to Warminster.
He was formerly employed in Methods Development with Western Electric of King of Prussia, Pa. for 39 years, prior to his retirement. Joe was a Sergeant and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was the husband of the late Anna May Macdonald; devoted father of James Macdonald, Charles Macdonald and partner, Delilah, Virginia Hackler, Gloria Tafel, Robert Macdonald and partner, Bonnie, Nancy Tillet and the late Christopher Macdonald; and the loving grandfather of Brian, Jacqueline, David, Michelle, Diane, Michael and Randy. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Varcoe- Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro, Pa.
In liey of flowers, contributions may be made to The Garden at Neshaminy Manor, 1660 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019