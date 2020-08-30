Joseph H. Lanzendorfer of Inverness, Fla. passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was 97.Born March 28, 1923 in Punxsutawney, Pa., home of the famous Punxsy Phil groundhog, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Rhoda (Stuart) Lanzendorfer.He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1941 and moved to Philadelphia to find employment. He worked as a machinist at Sun Ship, Chester, Pa.He later moved to Feasterville, Pa. to raise his family and obtained employment over the years at American Meter, Thiokol Corporation and Pennwalt Corporation, where he retired in 1988.In 1961, while living in Feasterville, he became an active member of the Feasterville Fire Company. During his time with the fire company he served in the capacity of trustee, secretary, president and assistant fire chief. In earlier years his home was used as a call center for dispatching the fire equipment. In 2013 the fire company dedicated a fire truck in his honor, and he proudly rode in the 4th of July parades in that truck. He also served one year as the grand marshal of the annual 4th of July parade in Feasterville. In 1998 Joe was the recipient of the volunteer of the year award by Lower Southampton Township. At the time of his death Joe was the oldest life member of the fire company. As a member of the fire company said, "Rest easy, Joe. We have it now. You taught us well."Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred in 1982, and his sister, Anna Marie Jordan in 2018.In 1989, he married Louise Doelling. He and Louise began splitting their time between Feasterville and Inverness, Fla. While being a snowbird in Florida, he enjoyed taking Caribbean cruises and attending the Philadelphia Phillies spring training in Clearwater. He was an avid fan of both the Phillies and Eagles.Joe is survived by his three children, Cheri Miller (Gerald) of Novato, Calif., Patricia Kelly (John) of Bristol, Pa., and Daniel Lanzendorfer (Pamela) of Furlong, Pa., four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.The family would like to express their appreciation to the members of the Feasterville Fire Company for the honors and respect that they extended to Joe over the years.Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 West County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by a procession past the Feasterville Fire Company before a brief graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park. All COVID CDC guidelines will be followed.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Feasterville Fire Company, 20 Irving Place, Feasterville, PA 19053.Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,Huntingdon Valley