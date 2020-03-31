Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Curry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Curry Obituary
Joseph J. Curry passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 81.

Joseph was the son of the late Isabelle and John Anthony Curry. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra "Sandy" Curry.

He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Kelly), Daniel (Laura), Matthew (Adrienne) and Patrick (Joy); 12 grandchildren; his sister, Isabelle McGhee; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was proud to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired Philadelphia police officer and worked for the state of Pennsylvania for many years.

Services for Joseph are to be held privately.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joseph J. Curry may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).

Condolences may be sent to Joseph's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -