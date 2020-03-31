|
Joseph J. Curry passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 81.
Joseph was the son of the late Isabelle and John Anthony Curry. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra "Sandy" Curry.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Kelly), Daniel (Laura), Matthew (Adrienne) and Patrick (Joy); 12 grandchildren; his sister, Isabelle McGhee; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was proud to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired Philadelphia police officer and worked for the state of Pennsylvania for many years.
Services for Joseph are to be held privately.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joseph J. Curry may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
