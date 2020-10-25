1/1
Joseph J. Doyle Jr.
Joseph J. Doyle Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Abington Hospice at Warminster. He was 77.

Son of the late Joseph J. Doyle Sr. and Mary I. Doyle of Andalusia, Joe was a long-time local businessman, car enthusiast, and traveler.

After completing a tool and die apprenticeship at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia in 1965, Joe's career led him to corporate operations at several Philadelphia-area companies, including FMC and Cybernetics. With his knowledge of manufacturing and industrial machinery, he founded Doyle Machine Tool Sales Inc. in Hatboro in 1974. His business provided industrial machinery sales, transport, and rigging services to customers worldwide for more than 45 years.

Joe was well-known for and proud of assisting new business owners with affordable services during their startup phase. Many of his loyal customers became cherished lifelong friends.

In his spare time, he restored a 1936 Chevrolet master deluxe town sedan into show condition, and he always had a copy of the latest Hemmings Motors News on his desk.

A long-time resident of Jamison, Joe enjoyed seeing new places and traveled extensively throughout Europe with his wife of 17 years, Laura. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his home in Delray Beach, FL and in County Wexford, Ireland.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Laura and three children, Cheryl Krivda (Michael), Edward (Ashley), and James (Pam). He is also survived by two stepsons, Michael and Stephen Potts; his brother William; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. A celebration of his life will take place as soon as it is safe for his many friends and family members to gather.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to A Woman's Place at PO Box 299 Doylestown, PA 18901 or awomansplace.org.

To share farewell messages, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 25, 2020.
