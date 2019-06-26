|
Joseph J. O'Hara of Warminster passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was 77.
Joseph was the beloved husband for 53 years to Mary Ellen (Horan) O'Hara. Joe was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret O'Hara.
Joe was a teacher for over 30 years at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. He also was a coach for football, baseball, basketball and cross country at George Washington High School and coached baseball at Germantown Academy. While coaching baseball, he won five Philadelphia Public League Championships.
Joseph was a devoted husband, father and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ellen, Joe is survived by his children, Joe Jr. and his wife, Kim, Tim and his wife, Dyan, Karen Denton and her husband, Jason, and Brian and his wife, Susanna, nine grandchildren, and his sister, Margaret Brown.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Joseph Church, corner of Easton (Rt. 611) and County Line roads, and are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976.
