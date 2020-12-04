Joseph J. Pello

Joseph J. Pello of Warminster, Pa. passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Christ Home. He was 88 years old.

Born in Phila., he was the son of the late Matthew and Rosina (nee Aprile) Pello. Joe was preceded in death by his very dear wife Mary Lynn (Dean).

He is survived by his 8 children and their spouses Matthew and Melanie, Andrew and Evelyn, Rosina and Alan (Morris), John and Teresa, Mary Jo and Doug (Wasson), Gina and Jim (McGovern), Lynn and Todd (Turner) and Theresa and Steve (Beuerle) and his 21 grandchildren Maura, Mariel, Zachary, Joey, David, Ben, Luke, Emma, Olivia, James, Shawn, Ryan, Mark, Bethany, Michael, Dan, Laura, Hannah, Grace, Joshua, AJ and 3 great grandkids and counting.

Joe lived a full life. As a young adult he became a professional boxer and won some big fights. He entered the Navy and served his country during the Korean War. He graduated from LaSalle College in physics and then worked as an electrical engineer for Johnsville Naval Air Development Center for many years. He loved to play bridge and tennis. He had a deep sense of following God and teaching his children to live godly lives, and also how to save a buck.

Once retired, Joe and Mary Lynn enjoyed many years camping in his souped-up camper van.

Relatives and friends will be received Monday, December 7, 2020 after 10:00 AM until time of his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady Of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton. Interment will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ's Home in Warminster or Saint Joseph's Church in Warrington.



