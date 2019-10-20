Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
Joseph J. Reilly Obituary
Joseph J. "Jack" Reilly passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was 87.

Jack was the beloved husband of Nancy Kelly Reilly for 62 years.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the loving son to the late Joseph John P. and Dorothy Strain Reilly, and brother to the late Dorothy Malloy and Eugene Reilly.

Jack was a resident of Bucks County (Warminster and Doylestown) for most of his adult life. He also spent several years in retirement enjoying the people and surroundings in Surfside Beach, S.C. and Jensen Beach, Fla.

Jack earned a Korean War Service Medal as an Army paratrooper.

In his leisure time, Jack enjoyed family and friends. He also relished his visits to the Jersey shore (mostly Ocean City and Wildwood), Wellsboro, Pa. and the Poconos.

He will be remembered for his warmth and generosity, his big smile and hearty laugh, his delight in telling a good story, and his uncanny ability to solve complex problems and give sage advice. He lovingly dedicated his life to his family and will be missed, yet never forgotten, as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and good friend to all who knew him.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his loving children Jack Reilly (Connie), Ruth Fletcher (Charles III), Michelle Finegan (John), Maureen Elliott (Cecil Clark), the late Jim Reilly (Renee), and Joe Reilly (Julie); his 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 8:30 a.m. until his Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105 or at

www.Fluehr.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019
