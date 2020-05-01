|
Joseph John Moffa was welcomed into heaven on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born in Abington on April 22, 1940, Joseph was the beloved son of the late Jacob and Mary (Penecale) Moffa. Upon graduating from Abington Senior High School in 1957, Joe went on to become a talented computer analyst and dedicated over 40 years at PSFS Bank and later at Aetna/ U.S. Healthcare before retiring. However, retirement couldn't slow him down. At Burkee Climate Control, Joe was able to put his energy to a newfound career as an office manager.
In 1960, he married his best friend, Evelyn (Guyn), and they raised their family in Roslyn. For almost 60 years, Joe was a devoted husband, cherished father to the late Sharon Anne Moffa, Gary Moffa, and Anne- Marie "In-Jee Lee" Moffa and her husband, Matthew Benjamin, dear brother to Anthony Moffa and his wife, Letty, and friend to many in the community. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Services are private due to current restrictions. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Donations in Joe's name can be made to at .
