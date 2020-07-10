Joseph M. Harris of Perkasie passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. He was 79.He was the beloved husband of Pauline L. (Young) Harris. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September.Born in Abington, he was the son of the late Roland J. Harris and the late Mildred Ada (Thorpe) Harris Crouthamel.His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 255, 75 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960.Please visit the funeral home's web site below for a complete obituary for Mr. Harris.Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,Sellersville