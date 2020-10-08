Joseph O. Busik, Jr., "Col. Joe" of Point Pleasant, Pa., passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday October 4, 2020. Born in Point Pleasant, Pa., he was 98.
Joe was the son of the late Joseph O. and Mary (Nee Black) Busik Sr.
Beloved husband of the late Edith M. Busik, who died in 2005, together the couple shared 59 years of marriage.
Joe was a beloved friend to so many; a man of honor and integrity. He served in the Air Force during WWII as a B-17 bomber pilot; he remained in the reserves for 26 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his service, he received two Presidential Citations, among other awards.
After the war in 1946, he founded Delaware Quarries, Inc., with his wife Edith, in Lumberville, PA. Together with his son Kevan at his side, they created a nationwide business, expanding to 10 locations and employing over 100 people. Joe served as the Building Stone Institute President and had been a board member for many years. He was honored to be named and presented the "man of the year" award. Joe continued to actively participate in the business up until his 96th birthday.
Joe enjoyed spending his time laughing with family and friends, gardening, enjoying the wildlife, and relaxing along the river. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and love of the Lord. His heart-felt smile will remain a memory for all.
Joe is survived by his children Kevan Busik (Trish Allison) and Julia Kimberly Busik-Hunt (Timothy Hunt).
He was the brother of Elva Strohl, Marion Keen, and the late John Busik.
Joe is also survived by his grandchildren Kristin Hollander, Jenna Busik-Weber (Kevin Weber), and Christopher Hunt. He was the great-grandfather of Brielle Hollander.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00am, at 6736 Paxson Hill Rd. New Hope, PA. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required. Services will be held outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
. woundedwarriorproject.org
Shelly Funeral Home, Warringtonwww.shellyfuneralhomes.com