|
|
Joseph P. Campbell, a resident of Warminster, Pa. and active member of St. John Bosco Parish for more the 60 years, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 91.
Joseph was the eldest son of the late Joseph P. Campbell and Elizabeth (Straub) of Philadelphia. He has one surviving sibling, Elizabeth Wismer.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Marian (Reynolds) and father to Joanne Browne (Michael), John (Brooke), James, Janine Sanders, Janette Gorniak (Greg), Janice Damiani (Brian), Jerry, Jeff, and was preceded in death by his son, Joseph (the late Connie). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by one grandson, Seann Campbell.
Joseph was a proud World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a Member of the American Legion of Pa. Post 0945. He was a retired foreman of Local Bricklayers Union #1, and was a member of the St. John Bosco Parish's Legion of Mary and Holy Name Societies.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. A private burial will take place at Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joseph's name to the Bucks County Admirals Ice Hockey, 53 Brinker Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 5, 2020