Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
Joseph R. Doak Jr. Obituary
Joseph R. Doak Jr., a resident of Quakertown, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson Hospital. He was 63.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Doak, and is survived by his loving wife, Gloria (Smith) Doak, and two sisters, Nancy Doak and Alice Tolton (William).

He was preceded in death by his brother, William Doak.

Joe owned his own electrical contracting business. He enjoyed target shooting and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson with friends.

Joe was president of A.B.A.T.E., Lehigh Valley Chapter and belonged to South Side M.C. and Inter-Club. He also supported many other cycle clubs including B.A.C.A. (Bikers Against Child Abuse), the Blue Comets, the knights of PA and the American Riders M.C.

Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the greeting will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to the at .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2019
