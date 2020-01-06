|
|
Joseph R. Peppelman Sr., formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was 91.
He was the beloved husband of the late Ella D. "Bunny" (Heckmann); devoted father of Donna Braun (Richard), Joseph R. Jr., and Darlene Schneider (Steven); cherished grandfather of DawnMarie Kilgarriff (Dennis), Richard Braun (Kelly), Kaitlyn Schneider, and Timothy Schneider; loving great grandfather of Mackenzie, Caidance, Charity, and Kendall; dear brother of George, Walter, and the late Robert, Dorothy, and Patricia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 County Line Road, Hatboro, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to Wreaths Across America, c/o RoseAnn Wieand, 202 American St., Whitehall, PA 18052.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 6, 2020