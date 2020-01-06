Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Peppelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Peppelman Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. Peppelman Sr. Obituary
Joseph R. Peppelman Sr., formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was 91.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ella D. "Bunny" (Heckmann); devoted father of Donna Braun (Richard), Joseph R. Jr., and Darlene Schneider (Steven); cherished grandfather of DawnMarie Kilgarriff (Dennis), Richard Braun (Kelly), Kaitlyn Schneider, and Timothy Schneider; loving great grandfather of Mackenzie, Caidance, Charity, and Kendall; dear brother of George, Walter, and the late Robert, Dorothy, and Patricia.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 County Line Road, Hatboro, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to Wreaths Across America, c/o RoseAnn Wieand, 202 American St., Whitehall, PA 18052.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com
logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fluehr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -