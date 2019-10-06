|
|
Joe Reichwein of Souderton, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. He was 89.
Born in Lavelle, Pa., Joe graduated from Butler Township High School and attended Gettysburg College, where he played football and basketball. In 1992, Joe retired as Manager of Production Control and Purchasing Agent from SPS Technologies in Jenkintown.
For most of his adult life, Joe was best known as an outstanding football and basketball official. For 24 years, he was a Division I College Football official who refereed the National Championship game in the 1988 Orange Bowl, the Peach Bowl in 1982, the Army-Navy games in 1980 and 1989, and the Notre Dame/Navy game in Dublin, Ireland, in 1996. Joe also worked for many years for the NFL as the play-clock operator for the Philadelphia Eagles' home games. He was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
Joe was an avid tennis player and cyclist, having remained dedicated to athletics his entire life. He was also known for his beautiful singing voice and would regale anyone who asked with an old standard of choice. His wisdom was often imparted in clever sayings, which his children enjoy repeating because of their timeless truth. Joe's pleasant nature and encouraging words will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 27 years, Elizabeth Ross Reichwein; his three daughters: Jean Griffith (Bob), Laurie Eshleman (Craig), and Jenifer Eyre (Rob); his three sons: Joe, III (Sandra), Mike, and Jim (Susan); and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bob Crisler, sister-in-law Kay Monasky (Drew), brother-in-law Bud Ross (Anna), and brother-in-law Ken Ross (Maureen). Joe also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Constance, the mother of his six children, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Bruce Burkholder.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Joe's Life on Tuesday, October 8, 11 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 500 W. Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Joe's memory to Peter Becker Community, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438 to "Employee Appreciation Fund" or "Benevolence Fund"; Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960; or Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019