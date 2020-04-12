|
|
Joseph "Daniel" Smietana of Chalfont passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was 62.
Dan is survived by his wife, Mary Frantz, daughter, Brittany Novajosky (Marc), granddaughter, Sadie Novajosky, brother, Theodore Smietana (Patricia), sister, Cheryl Smietana Ziegler (James), and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Kern Smietana, in 2011.
He was a great husband and father and World's Greatest Pop to Sadie.
Dan was an avid golfer and loved to watch golf, football, and baseball. He loved his crime and cowboy shows. He loved his Wednesdays with his granddaughter after he retired.
In lieu of the Viking funeral he always joked he wanted, a memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on August 23rd, which would have been his 63rd birthday.
The family welcomes donations to The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020