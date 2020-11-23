Joseph T. Armstrong Jr.
Joseph T. Armstrong Jr., 72, of Souderton, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Paper Mill Nursing and Rehabilitation, Glenside. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Michael) Armstrong and the late Mary C. Armstrong.
Born April 15, 1948 in Abington, he was the son of the late Joseph T. and Mabel (Boschell) Armstrong.
Surviving with his wife are his children, Joseph Todd Armstrong (Michelle), Connie Gehman (Ivan), and Amanda Larkin (Bill); grandchildren, Jessica Armstrong, Emily Armstrong, Kathryn Armstrong, Samatha Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong, Ashley Marrone, Courtney Trulock (Brandon), Cody Gehman, Colbie Larkin, and Owen Larkin; great grandchildren, Dominick Trunk, Jayson Trunk, Ariana Trulock, Brandon Trulock, Kyleigh Gehman, Lyli Gehman, Mackenzie Marrone, and Christopher Marrone; sister, Joyce Fox; many nieces and nephews; and Angel, the sweetest little Sheltie anyone could wish for.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary C. Armstrong, to whom he was married for 31 years; his parents; and his brother, Robert "Buzz" Armstrong.
Joe had a long work history in hydraulic repair, beginning with many years at Asplundh Tree Service, finally opening his own business, Armstrong Hydraulics. Joe's son later joined him in the business, and it was renamed Armstrong & Son Hydaulics.
When Joe and Mary Ann were married in 1999, he became the stepfather to her daughter, Mandy, but he never called her "stepdaughter". She was always his "daughter". When she had her own children, he was their loving Pop Pop, as he was to all his grandchildren.
Joe was an avid golfer and the only thing that kept him off the links was his last stroke. He worked hard at physical and occupational therapy to try to get back out on the greens, but it was not to be.
Besides a golf course, Joe's other favorite place to be was in his fifth wheel camper on the road or in a campground, preferably near a golf course. He loved traveling and especially loved spending winters in Florida…near a golf course.
Joe was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and was very active in local Chapter 210 for many years. He was named the Chapter's "Veteran of the Year" in 1991.
Joe's many health issues related directly to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Phulam, Vietnam, but he remained a proud Vietnam veteran and his entire family was very proud of him.
Joe's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful support received from the Veteran's Administration in dealing with Joe's health issues. With their unwavering support, Joe's final days were peaceful, and he was well cared for.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11:00-12:00, Wednesday, December 2nd at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the American Heart Association
, 1617 JFK Blvd, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.huffandlakjer.com