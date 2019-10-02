|
Joseph W. Murphy of Doylestown passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home. He was 88.
Joseph was the loving husband of Pauline C. Murphy, to whom he was married for 58 years.
Born in Heckschersville, Pa.; he was the son of the late Patrick Francis and Veronica Burns Murphy.
After serving honorably in the United State Navy and United States Coast Guard, Joe graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and the Reading Hospital School of Anesthesia. He worked at Doylestown Hospital as a Nurse Anesthetist from 1962 until his retirement in 1993.
In his free time, Joe enjoyed taking long bicycle rides and walks around town, spending summers at the Jersey shore with his family, and watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his daughter: Christine (Murphy) Wilson, her husband, Joseph Wilson; his son, Timothy Murphy, his wife, Deborah (Ament) Murphy and his grandchildren: Alexander Wilson (fiance, Melissa Greulich); Austin Wilson; Payton Murphy and Charles Murphy.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 235 East State Street, Doylestown. The family will receive guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown. Interment will follow Mass in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to your local parish or to the National ().
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 2, 2019