Josephine C. "Josie" Kingsbauer of Warrington and Hatboro died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was 89.
She was the devoted wife for 70 years to Walter "Bud" Kingsbauer, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elvira Cesario, and the sister of Aquila Formica and the late Michael Cesario. She was the loving mother of Linda Greiser (Todd), Deborah Henry (William), and Kathleen Thompson (Butch), and is also survived by her eight grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
Josie worked as an aide in the Upper Moreland School District for many years. She loved cooking and had a heart of gold. Josie and Bud traveled all over the country in their RV.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, with her Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gardens at the Manor Neshaminy Manor, 1660 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2019