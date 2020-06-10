Josephine Domzalski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Domzalski (Fronczak), age 102, June 4, 2020 of St. Joseph's Manor Meadowbrook, formerly of Southampton.

Wife of the late Stanley and mother of the late Christine Buzby.

Josephine is survived by her brother, Norman Franzak, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Friday, June 12, 11:00 a.m., Viewing 10:30 am at Saint Vincent de Paul Church 654 Hatboro Rd, Richboro, PA 18954.

A private burial will follow. Memorial gifts may be made to St Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 or holyredeemer.com.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home

Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved