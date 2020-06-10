Josephine Domzalski (Fronczak), age 102, June 4, 2020 of St. Joseph's Manor Meadowbrook, formerly of Southampton.
Wife of the late Stanley and mother of the late Christine Buzby.
Josephine is survived by her brother, Norman Franzak, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Friday, June 12, 11:00 a.m., Viewing 10:30 am at Saint Vincent de Paul Church 654 Hatboro Rd, Richboro, PA 18954.
A private burial will follow. Memorial gifts may be made to St Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 or holyredeemer.com.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Wife of the late Stanley and mother of the late Christine Buzby.
Josephine is survived by her brother, Norman Franzak, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Friday, June 12, 11:00 a.m., Viewing 10:30 am at Saint Vincent de Paul Church 654 Hatboro Rd, Richboro, PA 18954.
A private burial will follow. Memorial gifts may be made to St Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 or holyredeemer.com.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 10, 2020.