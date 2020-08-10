1/
Josephine Griffin
Josephine Griffin of Roslyn, Pa. passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her home. She was 93.

Josephine was born Sept. 25, 1926 in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Vincent Tolve and the late Carmela (Vitolo) Tolve.

She was the beloved wife of the late William; the loving mother of William Jr. (Eleanor Bono), Carolann G. Gleason, Sandra G. Woodland (H. Steen Woodland II), and the late Carmela Griffin and Deborah Gisondi (late Philip); dear sister of Carmela Benevenuto Guminski and the late Anna Tolve; and the beloved grandmother of William III, Kim, Marusia, Gina, Melissa, Patrick, Chip, and the late Dawn Marie. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Her graveside service will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 West Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19038.

Angelone Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
