Celebrating a Life Well Lived…Josephine M. Bucciarelli of Doylestown passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside at Pine Run Health Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was 92.She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Bucciarelli Sr., who passed away in 2014.Jo was born in Havertown (Manoa), Pa. She was the daughter of the late Domenick and Asunta Taraborelli, and the oldest of their five children. Being the oldest brought clear expectations and strict standards of the time. Jo's responsibilities became that of cleaning, cooking, baking, caring for elderly family members and helping to raise the younger siblings. She declared herself a "Cradle to the Grave Catholic" and was always proud to acknowledge her Italian roots.Jo attended Sacred Heart Elementary School for eight years and went on to Notre Dame High School in Moylan, where she graduated in 1946. Jo and Joe were married on Nov. 12, 1950 at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church in Brookline, Havertown.Jo was a hard-working homemaker continuing to take care of her own family in the way she was raised. In her early years, in addition to her regular chores at home, she worked in a hair salon as a shampoo and nail technician. After marriage and moving to Doylestown Township, Jo worked as a cashier at Linden Elementary School and was an active member of The Ladies of Mt. Carmel. Within this organization, she also volunteered her time in the school's cafeteria and library. She also was a member of the Altar Society and worked at the annual Autumn Fair. Jo loved everything about OLMC, especially the lifelong friendships that she developed over the years.Being married to Joe meant enjoying many life experiences including travel, music and sports. There were many road and airline trips to Florida to enjoy the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training games and out to Arizona to visit Jo's family who had moved west in 1966. Jo and Joe also traveled to Mexico, the Bahamas, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and didn't miss many states in the USA during their 65 years together. One of their greatest trips occurred in 1977 when Jo's father, Domenick, joined them on their trip to Italy exploring those Italian roots.Jo and Joe returned again in 1980, sharing their love of the home country with Josephine's brother, Ernie, his wife, Marie, and Jo and Joe's daughter, June Marie. There's nothing better than tracing your family's history with loved ones.In 1971, Joe and Jo purchased a summer home in Surf City, Long Beach Island, N.J. There they spent over 45 years enjoying countless beach days and the company of family and friends. Jo also enjoyed many bus trips to the casinos in Atlantic City and to the bright lights of Broadway to experience the best of NYC. Years of family Phillies games, concerts with June, too many to list, and being a great friend to all were just some of Jo's favorite things to do.Josephine is survived by her son, Joseph T. Bucciarelli Jr., his wife, JoAnne, of Doylestown; her daughter, June Reese, her husband, Scott, of Chalfont; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (Lindsey) and Jessica Bucciarelli and her granddog, Sophia; as well as her sisters, Dolores Tennie of Peoria, Arizona and Diane Taraborelli of Sun City, Arizona; her brother, Ernie Taraborelli of Mesa, Arizona; and many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Taraborelli, sister-in-law, Marie Taraborelli, and brother-in-law, George Tennie.Jo loved the songs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland and a variety of other artists and "What a Wonderful World," specifically the one by Louie Armstrong… both so poignant and beautiful! She will be greatly missed by family and friends. As a family member stated, "Jo was our Matriarch – a true family treasure!"The family would like to sincerely thank everyone at Lakeview personal care facility, where Jo resided for close to two years, Pine Run Health Center and Doylestown Hospital Hospice, where their care came shining through even during a pandemic.Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Doylestown. Due to social distancing there will be no viewing. Family and friends that wish to attend must wear a mask. Interment will follow Mass in National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, where Jo and Joe will be reunited in everlasting peace.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josephine's name may be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown