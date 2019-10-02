Home

John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Josephine T. Fisher

Josephine T. Fisher Obituary
Josephine T. Fisher, formerly of Hatboro, passed on September 29, 2019. She was 95.

She is survived by her husband Joseph T. Fisher, her children Joseph Fisher (Nancy), Martin Fisher (Laurie Hill), and Monica Fry (Nowell), 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Dennis Fisher, and her sister Frances Eberhardt.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday October 2, 2019 from at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090.

Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 or at ataxia.org.

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 2, 2019
