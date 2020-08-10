1/
Josephine T. Griffin
Josephine T. (Tolve) Griffin passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

She was 93.

She was the beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of William Jr. (Eleanor Bono), Carolann G. Gleason, Sandra G. Woodland (Steen Woodland II), and the late Carmela Griffin, and Deborah Gisondi (the late Philip); dear sister of Carmela Benvenuto Guminski, and the late Anna Tolve; beloved grandmother of William III, Kim, Marusia, Gina, Melissa, Patrick, Chip, and the late Dawn Marie. She also is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10·30 a.m. at the Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., North Hills, PA 19038. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Angelone Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
