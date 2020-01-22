|
|
Josephine Whinney of Doylestown died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She was 101 and wife of the late Russell Whinney, who died in 1994.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Svitok Snyder.
Josephine was an avid boater and was a Gold Card Member of the Wissinoming Yacht Club. A master of ceramics, she embellished many wonderful pieces.
She is survived by her daughter, Millie Morton-Doyle, her husband, Jerry; her grandchildren, Janet Townsend, John Morton, and Mark Morton; her nine great- granddaughters, Tracy, Katie, Meghan, Erin, Mackenzie, Rielly, Colleen, Delaney and Devon; and her two great great grandkids, Adam James and Hailey.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 22, 2020