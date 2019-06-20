|
Joshua Daniel Knepper of Quakertown passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 27.
Born in Sellersville, he was the son of Lori (Youells) Brunk and the stepson of Ryan Brunk of Quakertown.
Josh had been employed with a local propane company. He had also volunteered as an EMT for three years with a local EMS organization.
An avid outdoorsman and survivalist, Josh had loved hiking, camping, and all water sports. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and ocean dips on hot summer days. Trips to the Outer Banks, Maine, and Anguilla had allowed him new adventures as he wandered shorelines and woodlands… sometimes resulting in a need for rescue after being lost for several hours! He had also loved and played football since the first moment he could stand and put on a helmet.
The contemplative side of Josh had enjoyed writing, especially poetry, and reading, often devouring a novel in a day. His favorite food was cheesecake, but his least favorite was cake.
Frequently used quotes were "Lucy, I'm home" from "I Love Lucy" and "Here's to the best of us-forget the rest of us."
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his brother, Nathan V. Knepper and his wife, Kate, of Quakertown; his sister, Kendra E. Wychakinas and her "soon-to-be receiving a ring from," Robert B. Hoffman, of Quakertown; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Genie Youells of Telford; paternal grandparents, Darvin and Gloria Brunk of Franconia Township; his aunt, Michelle D. Erdman and her fiancée, Heather, of Sellersville; nieces, Ryley Mae and Morgan Jane Knepper; and cousins, Christopher and Alexis Erdman of Sellersville.
Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Jane "Penny" Maddox.
His funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 110 N. 6th St., Perkasie, PA 18944, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Josh's name may be made to Penn Foundation, P.O. Box 32, Sellersville, PA 18960, online at www.pennfoundation.org, or to any suicide prevention organization.
