Joshua M. Slotter of Quakertown passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was 31.
He was the beloved son of Glenn and Nina (Allen) Slotter.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,
Telford
www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019