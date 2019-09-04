Home

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
For more information about
Joshua Slotter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Joshua Matthew Slotter

Joshua Matthew Slotter Obituary
Joshua M. Slotter of Quakertown passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was 31.

He was the beloved son of Glenn and Nina (Allen) Slotter.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,

Telford

www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019
