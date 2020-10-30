1/
Joyce Ann Burkett
Joyce Ann Burkett of Quakertown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home. She was 77.

She was the loving wife of Richard W. Burkett, with whom she shared 57 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in West Fairview, Pa., she was the daughter of Clyde F. and Kathryn M. (Morlock) Whary.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rick and wife, Denise, and Eric and wife, Cristina, and her grandchildren, Ashley, Avery and Taylor.

Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Donald.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Doctors Without Borders, Lutheran Disaster Relief or the ALS Association.

To view her online obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
