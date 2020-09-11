Joyce Grzeczkowski Yahner passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's and cancer.
She was born June 12, 1942 to George Guilford and Lillian Naomi, and grew up in Audubon, N.J., where she graduated from Audubon High School.
She married Richard Grzeczkowski in August 1965, who preceded her in death in 1984.
Joyce loved the beach, particularly Broadway Beach in Cape May, N.J., where she spent many summers with loved ones. In the quiet times she enjoyed cross stitch, reading and crossword puzzles. Perhaps her biggest love was food, which caused more than one startled wait staff when they attempted to take her plate too soon.
Joyce is survived by her three "favorite" children and their spouses, Richard and Leticia Grzeczkowski, Brian and Lois Grzeczkowski, and Daniele and John Majer, and her grandchildren, Jessica Grzeczkowski, Stephen Grzeczkowski, Trevor Majer, and Melanie Majer.
A memorial and burial ceremony will be held in Pennsylvania at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
.