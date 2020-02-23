Home

Joyce M. David

Joyce M. David Obituary
Joyce M. (Hartman) David of Southampton passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was 90.

Born in Shillington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Hartman. She volunteered at St. Joseph's Church in Warrington, the Ben Wilson Sr. Center in Warminster, and the Central Bucks Senior Center.

She was the beloved wife of the late Barnett A. David, and dear mother of Mark David of Warren, Maine.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Acts Legacy Foundation, 375 Morris Rd., P.O. Box 90, West Point, PA 19486-0090, in Joyce's name.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020
