Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita J. Williams


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita J. Williams Obituary
Juanita J. (Duelley) WIlliams died Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, Pa. She was 95.

Born May 31, 1924 in Orton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jennings and Cotha (Richards) Duelley, and the widow of the late Robert G. Williams.

Juanita served her country with distinction in the Women's Army Corps of the U.S. Army during World War II. Afterward, she was an active member of the Wallace Willard Keller American Legion Post 242, and also Grace Bible Fellowship Church, both of Quakertown.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and quilting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Juanita is survived by her sons, Kenneth Williams (wife, Cheryl), Robert Williams (wife, Diane), and Daniel Williams (wife, Donna), as well as 11 beloved grandchildren, 19 adored great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her son, Glenn Williams Sr., and grandson, Glenn Williams Jr.

Services will be held privately at the discretion of the family.

To sign the online guestbook, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -