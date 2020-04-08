|
Juanita J. (Duelley) WIlliams died Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, Pa. She was 95.
Born May 31, 1924 in Orton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jennings and Cotha (Richards) Duelley, and the widow of the late Robert G. Williams.
Juanita served her country with distinction in the Women's Army Corps of the U.S. Army during World War II. Afterward, she was an active member of the Wallace Willard Keller American Legion Post 242, and also Grace Bible Fellowship Church, both of Quakertown.
She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and quilting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Kenneth Williams (wife, Cheryl), Robert Williams (wife, Diane), and Daniel Williams (wife, Donna), as well as 11 beloved grandchildren, 19 adored great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her son, Glenn Williams Sr., and grandson, Glenn Williams Jr.
Services will be held privately at the discretion of the family.
