Judi A. Sandmeyer of Warminster died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Abington Memorial Hospital. She was 70.
Daughter of the late Paul C. and Ellen Barber Sandmeyer, Judi was formerly of New Hope, where she spent her younger years. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from Elgin Academy in Elgin, Illinois.
Judi was a resident of Warminster for the past 20 years and was employed at a pharmacy in Hatboro. Because of her talent and creativity, art became a hobby and she did free-lance designs.
She will be missed for her loving and creative ways. Also missing her and looking for her are her canine companions, Lali and Bennie.
She is survived by her two half-brothers, Ronald P. Sandmeyer Sr. (Elaine H.) of Haddonfield, N.J. and Robert G. Sandmeyer (Gayle) of York, Pa., a half-sister, Marilyn Sandmeyer Kachmar of McKeesport, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Jay David Sandmeyer, in 2008.
A graveside service and interment are set for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019