Judith "Judy" Lackman, a longtime resident of Willow Grove, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Masonic Village of Warminster. She was 82.Judy was a longtime employee with Montgomery Publishing and also worked for Giant Food Stores. She was a member of Hatboro Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, was part of the kitchen staff and volunteered for many of the events there like Vacation Bible School and Christmas programs. Judy also volunteered at the St. John's food pantry.Judy loved watching Philadelphia sports. She could always be seen watching the Phillies, Flyers, Eagles or Sixers. She loved even more attending the games in person. She enjoyed her time at her trailer at the Jersey shore and made many friends there. She also was active in the various events in which her children participated.Judy is survived by her three children, David of Jacksonville, N.C., Jeffrey (Laura) of Perkasie, and Lynanne of Jacksonville, N.C., two brothers, Henry Graham (Cathy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jerry Graham of Cape May, N.J., and her sister-in-law, Barbara Graham of Lakehurst, N.J. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Mitchell Milnazik (Sabrina) of Morristown, N.J., Deanna Edelman (Nick) of Sellersville, Keith Milnazik of Conshohocken, Pa., Alexis Durant (Dustin) of Jacksonville, N.C., Alicia Erbe of Jacksonville, N.C., Justin Lackman of Harleysville, Pa., Ronnie Erbe of Jacksonville, N.C., and David Erbe of Jacksonville, N.C., six great- grandchildren, Cole, Greyson, Riley, Ellie, Hazel, and Serafina, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy also had many good friends who will remember how she touched their lives.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave, her father and mother, Charles and Ethel Graham, and two brothers, Donald and Robert.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro. Her interment service will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 31, at the Hatboro Baptist Cemetery, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Baskwill Funeral Home,Hatboro