|
|
Judith A. Crescitelli of Chalfont died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was 73.
Born in Abington, Pa., Judith was the beloved wife of the late Peter Crescitelli, the daughter of the late Oliver and Thelma Blatt Reyner, and the sister of Nancy Turner (Reyner) and the late Charles Reyner.
Judith raised her children prior to becoming a licensed realtor who would represent numerous Toll Brothers new construction listings.
She enjoyed art and even spent some time as a Docent at the Michener Museum of Art in Doylestown, but she cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Judith was a proud and involved grandmother who would always make time to create unforgettable memories with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered by everyone who was a part of her life and loved by her.
Judith is survived by her three loving and devoted sons, Scott Williams and his wife, Lynda O'Leary, of Philadelphia, Brian Williams and his wife, Heather, of Chalfont, and Michael Williams and his wife, Mollie, of Pelham, N.H. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Turner (Harry), her eight dear grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Judith's family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until her funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, 3424 Limekiln Pike, Chalfont, PA 18914. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020