Judith Ann "Judy" (Mosheim) Castro of Willow Grove passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the age of 79.
She was the beloved wife of Robert S. Castro, with whom Judy loved dancing. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, creating shadowboxes and was an amazing cook. She and Bob loved traveling together with their dogs, and would even road trip to Maryland just for a dinner of soft shell crabs.
Judy also was the loving mother of Adam and Aaron (Cheryl), cherished Bubbie of Aidan and Aleia, and loving sister of the late Jacqueline Mele.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Judy's Life Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Craft/Givnish of Abington, with the viewing starting at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a cancer in Judy's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019