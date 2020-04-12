|
Judith Ann (Sagert) Kovecses of Doylestown, Pa. passed peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami, Fla.
Born March 4, 1941 in Morristown, N.J. to Carl Martin Sagert and Gertrude Marie Gaede, she is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, George Kovecses, two children, Kinga Ann Fauser (Bruce) and Gregory Thomas Kovecses, her sisters, Cyndia Draper (John) and Nancy Warmington (Bill Sr.), her brother, Jeffrey Sagert, and their families.
Judy had a distinguished career in nursing and healthcare administration. After graduating from Morristown High School in 1959, she earned her licensed practical nurse (LPN) and Registered Nurse (RN) certifications at the Royal Victoria School of Nursing (McGill University, Montreal, Canada) in 1962. She received post-graduate training in Neurology/ Neurosurgery and began her nursing career at the Montreal Neurological Institute in 1963.
Judy returned to the U.S. in 1969 and advanced through positions of increasing scope and responsibility culminating in her appointment as Assistant Vice President of Nursing at Doylestown Hospital in Pennsylvania in 1997 and afterward as Director of Nursing at the Skilled Nursing Facility of Manor Care. Judy received a B.S. in Chemistry in 1993 from Philadelphia University and an MBA in Healthcare Administration in 1995 from La Salle University.
As a longtime resident of Doylestown, Pa., Judy was very active in her community as a member of the Borough Council, playing key roles to launch support programs including Meals on Wheels.
On retirement in 1997, Judy began studying the healing art of Reiki becoming a Reiki Practitioner, and then in 1998 a Reiki Master teaching others. She had an active Reiki practice in the Doylestown area.
Judy enjoyed opera and frequently attended performances with George in New York City. She was an exceptional cook, enjoyed raising orchids/gardening, and caring for her friends and family. Her laughter will be greatly missed until we meet again.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have postponed her Memorial to a future date. Updates will be posted online: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/judith-ann-kovecses/2700.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020