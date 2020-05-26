|
Judith Ann Rissel of Hatboro died Friday, May 15, 2020, with her family near and sounds of the ocean calling. She was 77 and lived every day fully.
Judith was the devoted wife of the late John J. Murphy, Jr., to whom she was married for 20 years. Born in Coatesville, Pa., she was the loyal daughter of the late Herbert E. Rissel and Annabel Coleman. She attended S. Horace Scott Sr. High School. She was a former office manager at Reynolds Metals and served briefly in the U.S. Army.
She was an enthusiastic member of Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church for 25 years. Judith was an avid crafter, belly dancer, singer, cake decorator, and foodie. She loved all animals, especially her feathered friends. Judith cherished her family. She is survived by daughter, Melissa A. Murphy of San Diego, Calif.; three step children; eight step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert C. Rissel of Fenton, Mich.; two nephews; one niece; and pet macaw Chocko who says "Hello-lo-lo."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judith's name may be made to The Gift of Life Donor Program or .
For information about services or to share condolences and memories with family, please visit the Web site below.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2020