Judith Anne Peirce died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at home in Jamison with her family by her side. She was 80.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Peirce and sister of the late Constance Emily Carter.
Born to John Charles and Emily Mills Stier, Judith was raised in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. After graduating second in her class from Lincoln High School, Judith worked as a personal legal secretary to Mr. Clothier, of Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store.
She and Robert married and had their first child; she then settled into the roles of loving wife and mother.
Judith will be missed tremendously by her children, Scott R. Peirce (Christina Citino) and Roberta Peirce.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the start of her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 York Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Judith's interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019