1/1
Judith Barger Rumpf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Barger Rumpf of Pennsburg, Pa. peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home while surrounded by family. She was 77.

She was the loving wife of the late Raymond C. Rumpf Sr., sharing 46 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.

Born in Gainesville, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Senora (Spurlin) Barger.

Judy and her husband founded and operated Raymond C. Rumpf & Son, a fly fishing tackle distribution company for 32 years.

She had a passion for quilting, won many awards at quilt shows and was known as a master quilter by her family and friends. She also enjoyed Bingo and socializing with her sisters-in-law.

Judy is survived by her three children, Amy Watson, Cindy Rumpf Novack, and Raymond Charles Rumpf Jr., six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life and visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to one of Judy's favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project online at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home,

East Greenville, Pa.

mannslonakerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved