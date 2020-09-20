Judith H. "Judie" Turner passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown, Pa. She was 83.Born in Grand Rapids, Mich. to the late Wilford and Clarice (Drake) Heidecker, Judie lived in many places, both here and in Europe, before she and Jim settled in Doylestown over 45 years ago. She had lived with her husband, Jim, in the Pine Run Community for the past 10 years.Judie attended the University of Missouri and was a member of the sorority, Pi Beta Phi. She was an accomplished singer. Judie was offered the opportunity to pursue a professional career in singing, but made the decision to marry Jim and follow him during his Naval service and professional career. She spent many years working in Doylestown as a medical receptionist for Doylestown Internal Medicine.Judie was an avid bridge player. She was a member of Doylestown Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the Church Office.She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jim, her cherished daughters, Clare Johnson (Ted) and Anne Payne (Rick), and caring grandchildren, Kate Samuels (Ben), Adam Payne, and David Johnson.Services were private.In lieu of flowers, donations made to the PARVEE Foundation, Pine Run Village, 777 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, or Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 4259 West Swamp Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902, would be greatly appreciated.Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,Doylestown