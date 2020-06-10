Judith M. Allen Smith, formerly of Warrington, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at the home of her daughter Cheryl and son-in-law TJ in South Dennis, N.J. She was 82.
Judy was born in Philadelphia to the late Edna Mottola Allen and Trecilian K. Allen.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Norris W. (Wayne) Smith, her son John F. Parsons Jr. and sister Edna (Gladys) Toll. Judy leaves behind her children: Cheryl Baldt (Thomas) of South Dennis, N.J., Michael Parsons (Dawn) of Queen Creek, AZ, Ronald Parsons of Lansdale, Pa. and Wayne Parsons (Pamela) of Sellersville, Pa. In addition her step-children Mark Smith (Denise) of Bethlehem, Pa., Gordon Smith (Michelle) of Collegeville and Carole Casale (Charles) of New Britain, Pa.
She is survived by grandchildren, Charles Sullivan (Angelica), Kelly Adams (Bryan), Jennie Sherlin, Matthews Parsons, Gregory Parsons (Kristine), Timothy Parsons, Nicholas Parsons, Isaiah Parsons, Rachel, Ryan, Tyler, Megan, Erica, Dylan Mari, Andrew and Ella.
Also great grandchildren, Katrina, Skylar and Michael Sullivan, Dominic DeGeorge, Jacob, Lacee, Bryan and Andrew Adams and Thomas and Julia Sherlin.
She is also survived by sister-in-law Carole Reynolds of Towson, MD, and many friends and family.
She was a 1954 graduate of Charles E. Ellis Country School for Girls where she made many life-long friends. She also graduated from Peirce School of Business Administration in Philadelphia. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a clerk at the Warrington, Pa. post office. She and husband Wayne were active members of the Historical Impressions of America where they enjoyed being part of Civil War reenactments. She loved to travel and research her genealogy.
A memorial service will be held at a later time, burial will be private. The family asks that any donations to be made in her name be directed to The Charles E. Ellis Trust (ellistrust.org).
Radzieta Funeral Home,
Cape May Court House, N.J.
www.radzieta.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 10, 2020.